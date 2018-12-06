MLB Rumors: Dodgers Contact White Sox Over Jose Abreu Trade

Maybe the Los Angeles Dodgers believe Jose Abreu will power them oer the hump.

The Dodgers have initiated talks with the Chicago White Sox over a potential trade involving the All Star first baseman, NBC Sports Los Angeles’ Michael J. Duarte reported Wednesday via Twitter, citing sources. Trade rumors concerning Abreu swirled last offseason but Chicago ultimately held onto him. Will the same happen in 2018?

Abreu, 31, hit .265 with 22 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2018. He also was named to the American League All-Star team for the second time in his career and won the AL Silver Slugger Award at first base.

He’ll earn $13 million next season, after which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy shared first-base duties for the Dodgers most of last season, but David Freese, whom the team acquired in August via trade, featured more than the others during the World Series.

If the Dodgers ultimately trade for Abreu, he’ll arrive as the presumed starting first baseman with the accompanying expectations for success.

