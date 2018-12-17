MLB Rumors: Here’s When Manny Machado, Yankees To Meet This Week

We’ll soon learn whether Manny Machado will dress his baseball legacy in pinstripes.

The free-agent shortstop will meet with the New York Yankees on Wednesday, according to the New York Post’s George A. King III.

Machado, 26, is thought to be one of this offseason’s free agency prizes but he won’t come cheap. He’s expected to attract plenty of suitors and ultimately might command a contract worth more than $300 million.

The Yankees reportedly are Machado’s first choice in free agency but they likely would need to meet his astronomical salary demands in order to acquire his services. A source told FanCred’s Jon Heyman earlier this month the Yankees won’t commit $300 million-plus to Machado, but his and the teams’ positions might change during and after their sit-down.

The Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies also will meet with Machado in the near future, and rumored interest from mystery teams might materialize into additional face-to-face meetings with the four-time All-Star.

