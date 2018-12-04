MLB Rumors: Yankees Target, Patrick Corbin, To Sign With Nationals Instead

The New York Yankees’ top target, a childhood fan of the team, is reportedly signing with … the Washington Nationals.

Top free agent pitcher Patrick Corbin has agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports. Corbin will get six years and $140 million from the Nationals, according to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman.

The Yankees were presumed to be one of the favorites to sign the northern New York native, but MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported the club wasn’t willing to go beyond a five-year offer for the former Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw.

Corbin has been fairly dependable for most of his career, but he had a career season in 2018, his walk year. The 11-7 record doesn’t jump off the paper, but Corbin posted a 3.15 ERA in 33 starts, striking out a career-high 246 batters in 200 innings for Arizona. Corbin earned his second All-Star nod and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images