NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Potential Jabari Parker Trade

Jabari Parker’s mystery suitors are beginning to come to the fore.

The New York Knicks are interested in trading for the Chicago Bulls forward, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Thursday via Twitter, citing sources.

The Knicks are among the teams who have expressed preliminary interest in trading for Chicago's Jabari Parker, per ESPN sources. It doesn't appear that anything is imminent at the moment. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 20, 2018

After falling out of the Bulls’ regular rotation earlier this month, Parker reportedly drew considerable trade interest from several NBA teams. None were specifically mentioned in initial reports, but Begley now has outed the Knicks as one of the interested teams.

Parker is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, but his offensive and defensive playing styles seemingly don’t fit the systems new Bulls coach Jim Boylen is trying to implement.

While the Bulls likely will consider a number of offers for Parker, Begley suggests the Knicks won’t pony up a top draft pick in order to acquire the 23-year-old.

Jabari Parker is in the first year of a two-year $40 million contract. The second year is a team option. The Knicks have been steadfast in keeping any future first-round picks off limits in trades. I think the same approach would apply in any discussions about Parker. https://t.co/jxvEMrW04n — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 20, 2018

