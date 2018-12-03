NESN Bruins Player Of The Week: David Pastrnak After Four-Point Performance

David Pastrnak was able to provide a spark to the Boston Bruins during a week in which they went 1-2.

The right wing continued to be a force for Boston, racking up four points in games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings. Pastrnak’s biggest game, however, came against the Atlantic Division rival Maple Leafs.

Pastrnak tied the game at one in the second of Monday’s game after Boston dominated the opening minutes of the period. The B’s spent over a minute in the attacking zone and had a plethora of scoring chances on the power play that Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson kept denying. Pastrnak finally got one past the netminder for his 18th of the season.

The 22-year-old kept his team in the game after Toronto, again, took a one-goal lead. Torey Krug won a face-off in the offensive zone and found his wide-open teammate in front of the net. Krug passed the puck to Pastrnak and he poked it by Andersen for his second of the night.

Boston ultimately would lose the game, but it could have been a much larger loss had it not been for No. 88. But success against the Maple Leafs is familiar territory for Pastrnak. He netted a four-point, hat trick game in November in a 5-1 victory.

Pastrnak also picked up an assist in the Bruins’ loss to the Red Wings and another helper in their lone win of the week against the Islanders. He’s been an integral part of the team given the injuries Boston has sustained, including top-line center Patrice Bergeron, who is sidelined with a rib and shoulder injury.

Pastrnak will look to continue to put up numbers for the B’s as they begin a four-game week that’s all Atlantic Division rivals, beginning with a tilt against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, followed by a date with the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning. This is Boston’s first tilt with either team before it closes out the week against Toronto and the Ottawa Senators.

The winger has had great success against the Sens this season. In their two prior matchups, Pastrnak has a combined eight points (4 goals, 4 assists).

Boston will need Pastrnak to continue his season-long success as it looks to climb in the standings. It can close the gap between the B’s and Leafs while widening the advantage over Ottawa.

