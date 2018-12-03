Watch Tom Brady Hilariously Kneel Forward To Protect 1,000 Rushing Yards

Tom Brady recorded his 1,000th career rushing yard Sunday night, and dammit he made sure to protect it.

Over the course of his lengthy career, the New England Patriots quarterback has not been known for being fleet of foot. But with some dedication and commitment, a five-yard rush in the Pats’ 24-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings put Brady over that 1K threshold.

However, the rush happened in the first quarter, meaning for the rest of the game the pressing question of what he would do if he had to take a knee was on every Pats fans’ mind (maybe not every Pats fan, but you get the point).

So when Brady — not Brian Hoyer — strutted out to the field for the final play, all of New England waited with bated breath.

The 41-year-old then took a knee forward up to the line of scrimmage to seal the deal.

Kings Stay Kings pic.twitter.com/fE4tm36tHD — Adam London (@_adamlondon) December 3, 2018

Classic.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t Brady’s first kneel for no gain, either.

Amazingly, that’s the eighth time Brady has taken a knee for no gain. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 3, 2018

You can’t blame Brady for being cautious in that situation, as he’s lost quite a few yards over his career in the victory formation.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images