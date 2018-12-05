New Jersey Cop Gets Probation For Attacking BC Hockey Player

A New Jersey police officer is on probation after pleading guilty for taking part in an unprovoked attack on a Boston College Hockey player in January.

Daniel Hunt was charged with assault and battery for a 2:30 a.m. attack on Kevin Lohan in a pizza place on Boylston Street, according to CBS. The incident left Lohan with a jaw injury that required surgery and having it wired shut.

The Haddon Heights officer, who is on administrative leave, will not face jail time while he serves a two-year probation. Hunt, 27, must remain alcohol and drug-free during that time in order to potentially have the charge dismissed. He also must attend anger management classes and pay Lohan $2,600 in restitution charges.

“It just is mind boggling to think that he’s a police officer and he knows better and he still acted in the way he did,” Lohan said via CBS.

Lohan no longer is on BC’s hockey roster.

Another man also is charged in the attack and is awaiting trial in February.

