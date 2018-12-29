NFL Odds: Patriots Big Home Favorites In Week 17 Showdown With Jets

The New England Patriots can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a win when they close out their 2018 regular season schedule against the New York Jets on Sunday as heavy 13.5-point favorites on the Week 17 NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England is coming off a much-needed 24-12 victory over the Buffalo Bills last weekend, which clinched the team its 10th straight AFC East division title ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Jets vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

With the victory over Buffalo as 13.5-point home chalk the Patriots put the brakes on a two-game SU losing streak while boosting the team into the second seed in the AFC with a 10-5 record. The win has also given New England a modest lift on the NFL futures, with the team sporting +250 odds to repeat as AFC champions, in addition to being listed at +650 on the Super Bowl odds.

However, New England has struggled to reward bettors in recent weeks. The Patriots have now failed to cover in three straight games, and have picked up just two against the spread wins over their past six outings.

Low scoring has also been a typical feature of contests involving New England, with the Patriots and their opponents combining to score 40 or fewer points in five of their past eight games. That has contributed to steady results for the UNDER on the totals at sports betting sites, which has paid out in seven of the team’s past eight games.

However, the Patriots remain a solid wager on home turf, going 7-0 SU this season, extending their current win streak at Gillette Stadium to 14 games, and have avoided consecutive ATS defeats during an 11-3 ATS run.

Conversely, it has been a brutal second half to the NFL season for the New York Jets, who travel to New England for their season finale on the heels of a disappointing 44-38 loss to Green Bay last weekend as 3-point home underdogs.

With that defeat, the Jets tumbled to 1-8 SU over their past nine contests, extinguishing the hopes raised by a respectable 3-3 SU start. New York emerged as a 27-23 winner when it visited Buffalo in its most recent road contest three weeks ago, but the Jets have otherwise been dismal road performers, averaging just 13.4 points per game in five road dates prior to their win over the Bills.

The Jets are also winless SU in nine regular-season visits to New England since 2008, but are 4-3 ATS in seven dates with the Patriots as double-digit road underdogs.

