NFL Rumors: Here’s Why Josh Gordon Was Suspended Indefinitely By NFL

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday provided additional context on Josh Gordon’s indefinite suspension.

Per Rapoport, the New England Patriots wide receiver was suspended for “multiple violations of the NFL/NFLPA substance abuse policy.”

Gordon announced this week he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

“It’s not like it was, say, one missed test,” Rapoport said. “It was multiple. And from what I am also told, it is more than marijuana. So clearly, for Josh Gordon, this exiting of football to focus on his health is something that is needed.”

From @GMFB Weekend: #Patriots WR Josh Gordon had multiple violations of the drug policy and it was more than marijuana, sources say. He has to show he's clean for a sustained period of time to return. pic.twitter.com/pvmJ9nZ4eg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2018

As for when Gordon might be able to return to action, Rapoport said it could be as early as next season, but that Gordon “would have to show the NFL and show Roger Goodell that he is clean for a sustained period of time.”

“Could he be back possibly by the start of the 2019 season? From what I understand, it is possible,” Rapoport said. “It would of course be a little bit quick, but it is possible for that to happen.”

This is Gordon’s fifth suspension since he entered the NFL in 2012. He played in 11 games for the Patriots this season, catching 40 passes for a team-high 720 yards and three touchdowns.

New England hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 16.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images