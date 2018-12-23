76ers GM ‘Can’t Say’ Markelle Fultz Will Return From Injury This Season

It’s been quite the season for Markelle Fultz, and now it’s in danger of prematurely ending.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this month and has been rehabbing in Los Angeles. His shooting, particularly from the free-throw line, has been heavily criticized this season and even became a touchdown celebration for Amari Cooper.

Fultz essentially had his starting role stripped from him after the team traded for Jimmy Butler in November, and there’s been plenty of rumors speculating the 76ers were ready to move on from the 20-year-old and that he preferred a “fresh start” with a new team.

But now the question is whether the former No. 1 NBA Draft pick even will step foot on the basketball court again this season.

“I can’t say right now,” 76ers general manager Elton Brand told ESPN.

Fultz played in just 19 games before being sidelined with his injury and averaged 8.2 points per game for Philly.

