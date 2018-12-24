NFL Week 17 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

The Patriots are back on track, and a win in the final week of the regular season will result in yet another first-round bye.

New England owns the second seed in the AFC, and just need a win against the New York Jets to lock in that spot. The oddsmakers seem to like their chances, as they open as 14-point home favorites in the regular season finale.

Other betting matchups of note are the Pittsburgh Steelers as massive 16-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Minnesota Vikings as 6.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears, who likely will be resting players since they already are locked into the third seed in the NFC.

Here are the complete Week 17 betting lines, per OddsShark:

NFL Week 17 opening lines (@betonline_ag): NYJ @ NE -14

PHI @ WSH +7

DET @ GB -7.5

CLE @ BAL -6

CAR @ NO NL

DAL @ NYG NL

OAK @ KC NL

ATL @ TB PK

JAX @ HOU -8.5

MIA @ BUF -3.5

CIN @ PIT -16

CHI @ MIN -6.5

ARI @ SEA NL

LAC @ DEN NL

SF @ LAR -9.5

IND @ TEN NL — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 24, 2018

