Nick Wright Calls Out Celtics Fans After Boston’s Ugly Loss To Bucks

Nick Wright quickly has become the Boston Celtics’ biggest hater.

The FS1 talking head has been down on the C’s since before the season, refusing to buy into the hype that Boston was destined for the NBA Finals. And Friday night, after the Celtics suffered an ugly loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Wright was up to his usual tricks.

This time, however, he directed his trolling toward Green Teamers.

Keep telling me how everything is going to be just fine, Celtics fans. I'm excited to hear it. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 22, 2018

Wright wasn’t done there, though.

Check out this tweet about Jaylen Brown’s dunk and subsequent flex on Giannis Antetokounmpo:

I typically don't believe in taunting penalties/technicals in pro sports, but I might make an exception if you try to stunt on the MVP while down 15 in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/xPs23OCLGo — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 22, 2018

Now, in Wright’s defense, it’s hard to argue with either of these tweets. Celtics fans do seem to be stubbornly holding onto the belief their team can turn things around, and Brown’s flex, which came when Boston was down 15, was stupid.

Still, that first tweet has a high (like, really high) risk of not aging well.

