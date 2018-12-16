Patriots Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

After a stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, the New England Patriots are looking to get back on track in Week 15.

The Pats will journey to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers have lost each of their last three games, but have benefited from the fact that they play a woeful division as they still sit atop the AFC North. A fourth straight loss for the Steelers, however, could spell trouble.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Steelers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images