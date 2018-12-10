Red Sox Press Conference: Watch Boston Announce Nathan Eovaldi Signing

The Boston Red Sox are set to formally announce the re-signing of Nathan Eovaldi on Monday.

Red Sox brass will reintroduce the right-hander during a press conference at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old recently re-signed with Boston on a four-year, $67.5 million contract.

Eovaldi pitched well after being acquired via midseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, going 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts). It was his performance in the postseason, however, that really helped Eovaldi raise his stock.

Serving in the “rover” role for Boston, Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in six appearances (two starts) during the Red Sox’s run to a World Series championship.

The Eovaldi press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images