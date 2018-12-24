Santa Tracker: You Might As Well Follow The Big Guy On Awfully Slow Sports Day

Monday is Christmas Eve, and we’ve got ourselves a little bit of a good news/bad news situation.

First, the bad news: There isn’t much at all to watch in the sports world on Monday. When you Google “Sports on TV today,” one site lists WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” among the very limited options for sports on TV. There are no NBA games, no NHL games, and the one NFL offering is a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos that you’ll likely want to skip in favor of “It’s A Wonderful Life” or “A Christmas Story.”

The good news, however, is obvious: It’s Christmas Eve, and that is awesome. We’re just hours away from sugarplums dancing in our heads, which means the real MVP, Santa Claus, is gearing up to make his run to paydirt.

Actually, come to think of it, he’s already started. The Big Guy’s busy night began in earnest a few hours ago and will continue on throughout the day and night. And when you come to the realization that there’s nothing on for sports and you’d rather be following Kris Kringle around the globe, there are a couple of options.

Once again, Google is all over it with its impressive Santa Tracker that even includes a helpful countdown. (FYI, New England: We’re looking at an arrival within the 11 p.m. ET hour.) And despite the government shutdown, NORAD and the OG Santa Tracker presses on and is good as ever.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images