New England Patriots

Fired-Up Tom Brady Delivers Message To Patriots Fans In New Instagram

by on Mon, Dec 31, 2018 at 11:49AM

Another day, another all-time great Instagram video from Thomas Edward Brady.

(Note: Perhaps one of our New Years resolutions should be to cut back on the hyperbole.)

The New England Patriots quarterback took to social media Monday morning to thank fans for their support in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. He finished the clip by looking ahead to the postseason and repeating what’s become a familiar refrain in the second half of the season: “still here.”

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram

W

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady has recent to be happy, as the Patriots wrapped up an up-and-down regular season by clinching the AFC’s No. 2 seed and yet another first-round bye. Who New England plays at home Jan. 13, however, remains to be seen.

Click for NFL playoff seeding, matchups >>

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties