Warriors’ Klay Thompson Doesn’t Care What You Think Of His Shooting Slump

Klay Thompson may be in the midst of some shooting struggles, but if you ask him, it’s not even a thought in his mind.

The Golden State Warriors guard is shooting just 33.7 percent from 3-point range, which is very unlike him given his history from deep. Thompson’s last five games have been particularly rough, making four of his last 22 shots from distance while averaging just 11.8 points per game.

But Thompson would rather have a tough stretch happen now than in the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t doubt myself because I’ve done too many great things to ever doubt myself, stuff no one else has ever done,” Thompson said, via San Fransisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau . “I’m not going to worry about a slow start. I don’t care. Don’t think it’s a shooting slump. I really don’t. Like I said, I don’t care.

“I’d rather have them fall in playoff time than in December,” he added. “Just because I’ve had a few bad games in a row, I’m not going to worry about not shooting the ball well. I’m one of the best shooters to ever play. I don’t really care what people say.”

Fair enough.

Golden State still owns the top spot in the Western Conference with a 23-12 record despite Thompson’s struggles. But if they want to make it back to yet another NBA Finals, the team will need him to be at his very best.

