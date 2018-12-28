Why Nick Wright Thinks First-Round Bye ‘Critically Important’ For Patriots

The New England Patriots locked up their 10th straight AFC East title in Week 16, but their regular-season work isn’t done yet. In fact, Week 17 could go a long way toward determining their Super Bowl chances.

The Patriots can secure a first-round playoff bye with a win over the New York Jets this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and Nick Wright explained Friday on FS1’s “First Things First” why he believes it’s “critically important” for New England to have that luxury this season.

"I think it's critically important they do not fall to the 3-line… If the Patriots win this weekend, they become the clear-cut second favorite in the AFC just behind Kansas City." — @getnickwright on the Patriots' Super Bowl chances pic.twitter.com/W0XC8PzcSA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 28, 2018

By landing the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Patriots would own home-field advantage in the divisional round and a chance to host the AFC Championship Game if the No. 1 seed — likely the Kansas City Chiefs — falters in its first playoff game. That’d be huge given the Patriots’ struggles on the road this season and their history of not making the Super Bowl without a first-round bye.

