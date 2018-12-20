Why Stephen A. Smith Thinks Tom Brady Didn’t Deserve Pro Bowl Nod

Tom Brady isn’t having his best season, but that didn’t stop him from getting selected to his 14th Pro Bowl.

When the rosters were released Tuesday, Brady, Philip Rivers and Patrick Mahomes were the three signal-callers selected from the AFC. While Brady has put up fine enough numbers this season and helped his team to nine wins so far, the 41-year-old’s performance certainly is below his usual standards.

Considering some of the other QBs that were snubbed (namely Andrew Luck), some have disagreed with Brady’s nomination — among them Stephen A. Smith.

During Wednesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN, Smith, after saying the nomination makes Brady look old, explained why the New England Patriots legend isn’t deserving.

While there’s some logic in what Smith has to say, it’s not like Brady’s selection is egregious, although maybe that’s more of a testament to the lack of quarterback depth in the AFC (and NFL as a whole).

But we’re pretty sure Brady would rather play in the Super Bowl than Pro Bowl, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images