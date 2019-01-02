Antonio Brown Trade Odds: Will Steelers Deal Star Before 2019 Season?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Antonio Brown?

It’s a question that’ll likely dominate headlines this NFL offseason as drama surrounds the Steelers wide receiver, and oddsmakers are planning accordingly.

Bookmaker.eu has released odds for which team Brown will play for during Week 1 of the 2019 season. His current club leads the way as overwhelming favorites, but there was a report Brown requested a trade, so it’s certainly fair to wonder whether Pittsburgh will move on from the seven-time Pro Bowl pick.

Here are Bookmaker.eu’s odds for which team Brown will play for come Sept. 5:

Pittsburgh Steelers -2000

Cleveland Browns +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1000

Tennessee Titans +1600

Philadelphia Eagles +1600

Oakland Raiders +2000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

San Francisco 49ers +2800

Field (Any other team) +1200

Brown was benched for the Steelers’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday after reportedly getting into a dispute with Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown had been on the team’s injury report with a knee injury ahead of the contest, but him being inactive reportedly had nothing to do with an ailment.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin indicated Wednesday during a press conference that Brown hasn’t requested a trade. However, Tomlin also did little to defend the receiver’s actions while describing what led to the 30-year-old being benched for Pittsburgh’s must-win season finale.

