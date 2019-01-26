Bart Scott Believes This Could Help Rams Get More Pressure On Tom Brady

The Los Angeles Rams won’t be the toughest defense the New England Patriots have faced this season, but it’s fairly undebatable that they feature the best defensive player.

There are few players in the NFL who wreak havoc more than Aaron Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Many are pinpointing the star defensive lineman as the Rams’ key in Super Bowl LIII, as Los Angeles will need to make Tom Brady uncomfortable in order to have any hope of claiming the Lombardi Trophy.

Donald, of course, can make an impact regardless of how you use him, but Bart Scott believes there’s a way to maximize the four-time All-Pro’s effectiveness.

"He's the best chess piece on the board."@BartScott57 thinks Wade Phillips should move @AaronDonald97 around on the D-line in order to get interior pressure on TB12! 📺: @gmfb | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/WRRgd8TmOC — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 25, 2019

The Patriots’ offensive line has been stellar of late, as Brady has yet to be sacked in the playoffs. Head coach Bill Belichick noted Thursday that Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips rarely strays from his scheme, but the NFC champions might need to get creative in order to put Brady on the turf.

While football fans understandably are excited about a potential offensive shootout Feb. 3. in Atlanta, the battle in the trenches is setting up to be a great one as well.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports