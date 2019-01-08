Bill Belichick Focused On Chargers, Not Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores Interviews

Bill Belichick isn’t letting what’s going on outside of his football team impact his focus for Sunday.

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional round game. It certainly will be a battle, as the Chargers finished the season with a 12-4 record, while New England finished the campaign a perfect 8-0 at Gillette Stadium.

But even with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, one might think Belichick’s thoughts are elsewhere as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores have interviewed with NFL teams for their vacant head coach positions.

Belichick said his only focus is getting his team prepared for Sunday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.”

“Right now, I am looking at it as trying to get ready for the playoffs, trying to get ready for the Chargers,” he said Monday, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “That is what I focused on last week and that is what I am focused on now, is doing the best job that I can for the team that I am coaching. I think everybody else on our staff is in the same boat. There is a process in place that handles all those things. Whatever it is, it is and we’ll see how it goes.”

For what it’s worth, the Green Bay Packers reportedly plan to hire Houston Texans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. The Packers were McDaniels’ only known interview, although he has been linked to the Cleveland Browns.

While it’s unclear whether McDaniels and Flores will have new jobs come the 2019 season, it doesn’t seem to be taking up any space in the head of Belichick as he hopes to lead his squad to a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

