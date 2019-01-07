MLB Rumors: Here’s What Could Sway Manny Machado To Join Yankees

The New York Yankees appear to be one of the finalists in the Manny Machado sweepstakes, and the Bronx Bombers might have more than just heaps of money to offer the superstar shortstop.

When it comes to making a monumental free-agent decision, the player involved isn’t just doing what’s best for them, but their family as well. And according to the New York Daily News’ Wallace Matthews, Machado’s better half likes the idea of taking their lives to New York.

“According to another source, who knows Machado well, there is a wild-card to this negotiation who might tip the balance toward the Bronx: Machado’s wife, Yainee,” Wallace writes. “According to the source, Yainee Machado – who is the sister of Yonder Alonso, the first baseman recently traded to the Chicago White Sox, one of the teams Machado visited on his sales tour – is enamored of New York City and very much would like to live here.

“The same source says Yainee has a very strong influence on her husband’s decision-making.”

As the old saying goes, happy wife, happy life.

Given Matthews’ report, the Philadelphia Phillies surely must be hoping that Yainee Machado is open to the idea of relocating to the City of Brotherly Love.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images