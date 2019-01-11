Bruins Acquire Center Paul Carey From Senators In Exchange For Minor League D-Man

The Boston Bruins struck a deal for a local kid Friday.

The B’s acquired journeyman forward and Boston native Paul Carey from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Cody Goloubef. According to a release from the team, Carey will report to the Providence Bruins.

Carey, 30, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft before playing his college hockey at Boston College. He made his NHL debut in 2014 with the Avs, appearing in 12 games and skating in three playoff contests his first season.

Carey has 97 career NHL games under his belt, and his longest stint in the league also happened to coincide with his best season. In 60 games for the New York Rangers last season, Carey scored seven goals and added seven assists for the Blueshirts while averaging 10 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time per game.

He’s spent the bulk of this season in the AHL, skating in just five NHL games with the Senators.

The 29-year-old Goloubef was in his first season with the Bruins, appearing in 16 games for Providence, scoring three goals with nine assists.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images