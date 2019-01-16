Bruins’ David Pastrnak Shares Hilarious Story About John Scott Wanting To Fight

It’s no secret that David Pastrnak is a very gifted hockey player. His 26 goals lead the Boston Bruins and helped earn him his first-career NHL All-Star nomination. He also skated in his 300th-career game at just 22 years old Monday night.

One thing, he doesn’t do on the ice, however, is fight.

On the latest episode of “Budweiser Red Light One Timers,” Brad Marchand and Pastrnak answered questions ranging from their weirdest fan interaction to who’s the most difficult NHL player to chirp.

Pastrnak detailed a story when former NHL-er John Scott asked the winger if he wanted to fight and how he wanted absolutely nothing to do with it.

“John Scott ask me if I want to fight and I totally freak out,” Pastrnak said. “I look at him up there and I was like ‘Excuse me? No english.'”

Scott, who stands at 6-foot-8, was known for being an enforcer on the ice and not being afraid to drop the gloves before he retired in 2016. But Pastrnak, who’s eight inches shorter than Scott, was all set with going toe-to-toe with the big man.

“I was freaking out,” Pastrnak added. “I couldn’t sleep at night.”

Scott racked up 43 fights over an eight-year career in the NHL. Between his size and reputation as an enforcer, it’s no surprise Pastrnak was terrified.

