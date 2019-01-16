Joel Embiid Ruthlessly Trolls Timberwolves, Gets Jimmy Butler’s Approval

Jimmy Butler faced his former team for the first time since getting traded, and, well, it went pretty well for him.

The Philadelphia 76ers simply throttled the Minnesota Timberwolves 149-107 on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

After the game, Sixers star Joel Embiid, as he often does, took to social media to savagely troll the team he and his teammates just dismantled.

It was an honor to be part of the 3rd stringers and get a win against real NBA starters #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/uPw7F0WjLo — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 16, 2019

Butler clearly was amused with Embiid’s antics, replying “😂😂😂” to the star big man’s Instagram post with the same photo and caption.

If you need a refresher, Embiid’s caption is a callback to arguably the most memorable (and legendary, if we’re being honest) part of Butler’s messy divorce with the T-Wolves. After not showing up to multiple training camp practices, Butler strutted into the facility and partnered up with Minnesota’s third stringers, proceeding to beat the starting unit in a scrimmage before screaming that the T-Wolves needed him.

In mid-November, Butler was traded to Philly in a deal that sent Robert Covington and Dario Saric to Minnesota.

The NBA really never ceases to disappoint.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images