Celtics Fan Hurts Jaylen Brown’s Injured Hand With Postgame High-Five

Jaylen Brown just can’t catch a break.

The Boston Celtics guard, mired in a disappointing junior season, has battled injuries throughout the 2018-19 campaign. Roughly a month ago, Brown suffered a bone contusion in his right hand, and has worn a large bandage ever since to prevent further injury.

And then Friday night happened.

After the Celtics’ 114-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden, Brown high-fived multiple Green Teamers as he headed for the locker room. But one fan must have put too much oomph into their high-five, as they managed to hurt Brown’s injured hand.

Check out this tweet from The Athletic’s Jay King:

Brown was laughing about this. It clearly wasn’t something he’s worried about. But still an indicator of how much pain he’s been playing through lately. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 5, 2019

While it’s a good sign that Brown was laughing at the incident, it’s nevertheless discouraging that the 22-year-old just can’t get back to full health.

The Cal product is averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his third NBA season. Each of those numbers are down from what Brown posted last season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images