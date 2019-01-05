Antonio Brown Rumors: Steelers ‘Expected’ To Field Trade Offers For Star WR

The likelihood of Antonio Brown getting dealt during the offseason is growing by the hour.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout reportedly requested a trade last week after he was benched Sunday for being a no-show in the lead-up to his team’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. A lot has gone down in the ensuing days, including Brown following the San Francisco 49ers and sharing a screenshot of an old DM with Tom Brady.

But while initial reports indicated the Steelers had no intentions of trading Brown, things appear to be changing.

Check out this report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Steelers are expected to consider trade offers for WR Antonio Brown, and they will ask for a lot. As they should. pic.twitter.com/C77EB3bJbl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2019

The Steelers would be justified in asking for a major return for Bown. But given that Brown has revealed himself to be petulant, obnoxiously selfish player (who will be 31 years old this summer, mind you), we’d be surprised if any team meets Pittsburgh’s lofty demands.

The question everyone will be asking, of course, is will the Patriots make a play for the All-Pro receiver?

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images