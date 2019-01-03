Celtics Injuries: Updates On Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris, Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded again when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Kyrie Irving will miss his second consecutive game due to an eye injury sustained against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 31, the team announced Thursday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens gave an encouraging update on the star point guard before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, saying the 26-year-old’s eye was ‘feeling a little bit better,’ and that the injury did not appear to be a long-term issue. Nonetheless, it will be keeping him off the court at least one more game. Terry Rozier started in place of Irving on Wednesday, contributing admirably early in the game and finishing with 16 points.

Marcus Morris is questionable for Friday night with a neck injury after a fall in the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves left the forward ‘sore as hell’ and battling a stiff neck. Jaylen Brown or Gordon Hayward would be expected to start should Morris be unavailable Friday.

Robert Williams (left groin strain) is also listed as questionable. He has missed each of the last five games.

With Aron Baynes out with a fractured hand and Al Horford battling through a lingering knee injury, now is not the time for the Celtics to have more starters sidelined for extended periods.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images