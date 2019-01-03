Man City Vs Liverpool: Reds Lose, Remain In First Place As Unbeaten Run Ends

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League standings was cut to four points Thursday by a 2-1 away loss to Manchester City.

John Stones twice cleared off the goal-line to deny the Reds, who went into Thursday’s game at Etihad Stadium unbeaten in 20 top-flight outings this season and seven points above the hosts.

However, that run was brought to an end by goals in either half from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, which sandwiched Roberto Firmino’s equalizer midway through the second period.

Stones’ first goal-saving intervention came just after Sadio Mane had hit the post with the deadlock yet to be broken 17 minutes in, and Aguero capitalized on that reprieve shortly before the break.

Firmino’s headed goal – which rounded off a superb move – arrived in the 64th minute, but Sane struck back soon after and, despite late pressure that included Stones again clearing off the line, this time from Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool could not muster a second game-tying goal.

