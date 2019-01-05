Check Out This Compilation Of Red Sox’s Longest Home Runs In 2018 Season

The Boston Red Sox touched ’em all quite a bit in the 2018 Major League Baseball campaign.

The Red Sox hit 208 home runs in the regular season, good for ninth-most in the big leagues, and went on to club another 17 round-trippers over 14 playoff games en route to a World Series championship.

With the doldrums of the offseason upon us, the Red Sox’s official Twitter account provided fans their baseball fix by sharing a compilation of the five longest homers Boston hit last season. It likely won’t come as a surprise that J.D. Martinez makes more than one appearance in the video.

The Monster Mash. Enjoy our longest homers of 2018, courtesy of Statcast. pic.twitter.com/ORYC3H8F8S — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 5, 2019

Hang tight, Red Sox fans. It won’t be terribly long until Martinez, Mookie Betts and Co. are crushing dingers over the Green Monster yet again.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports