Seahawks Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild Card Round Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks went scorched earth to finish the regular season, and now the Dallas Cowboys will be tasked with stopping them.

Seattle and Dallas will finish up Day 1 of the Wild Card round with a battle at AT&T Stadium.

The Seahawks won six of their last seven games to secure the top wild card spot, while Dallas seized control of the NFC East after the Washington Redskins fell apart, allowing them to claim the division and get home field advantage for the first round.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports