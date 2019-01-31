Danny Ainge Addresses Kyrie Irving Rumors With Cautious Optimism

There have been a lot of rumors this week centering on Kyrie Irving’s wavering commitment to the Boston Celtics and his desire to pair back up with LeBron James in Los Angeles when he becomes a free agent this summer.

But Danny Ainge isn’t paying attention to the NBA’s rumor mill.

The Celtics president of basketball operations addressed the Irving rumors Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” and Ainge doesn’t seem overly concerned about Irving re-signing with the Green.

“I talk to Kyrie all the time,” Ainge said. “My feelings have not changed. I feel like Kyrie likes it in Boston, but I certainly can’t talk about Kyrie’s impending free agency. That’s taboo and we won’t know anything until July for certain. But I’m optimistic.”

James stirred the pot last week when he posted an Instagram video of himself singing “Rewind” by Fetty Wap with Irving tagged in the video. Ainge apparently hasn’t seen the video and is just focused on selling everyone on making Boston their long-term home.

“So, I don’t — I didn’t see the video so I have no idea what you are talking about,” Ainge said. “I don’t really care about that stuff. I talk to Kyrie on a daily basis and see him all the time and like, none of that stuff that’s out in the media this week that’s been brought to my attention really matters to me. We need to sell our team, our players. We need to sell free agents to be that are out there, free agents, our own players that this is a place they want to be on a regular basis and of course we want to keep Kyrie and time will tell.”

Ainge probably has a lot on his mind of late with the ongoing Anthony Davis trade saga.

While the C’s can’t enter the bidding until the summer, Boston reportedly is willing to offer the New Orleans Pelicans anyone besides Kyrie Irving (should he re-sign) in an attempt to land the star forward.

Standing in Boston’s way at the moment is James’ Los Angeles Lakers, who reportedly are preparing a “monster” offer to acquire Davis ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

It appears, at least for now, that New Orleans will wait until the summer to trade the 25-year-old forward, and even though the Lakers are his preferred destination, Ainge reportedly is undeterred from swinging a deal for Davis.

