David Pastrnak Reveals Inspiration For Winter Classic Goal Celebration

David Pastrnak had hockey fans across the world scratching their heads Tuesday afternoon.

After knotting the score at 1-1 in the first period of the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, the Boston Bruins star unleashed a rather mystifying celebration. Pastrnak appeared to be flapping his arms like a bird, leading many to believe the young forward was trolling the Chicago Blackhawks.

But after the Bruins’ 4-2 win at Notre Dame Stadium, Pastrnak provided some clarity to his act of showmanship.

Update: Pastrnak said he was trying to impersonate LeBron James. https://t.co/qLqjAg3PAt — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 1, 2019

As good as Pastrnak is at finding the back of the net, it’s safe to say he’s equally as bad at impersonating NBA superstars. In case you’re still lost as to what the 22-year-old was going for, you can check out James’ celebration here.

But with his 24th goal of the season, Pastrnak now is tied for the fourth-most on the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports