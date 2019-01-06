Eagles Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild Card Round Game Online

It’s a good thing everyone starts with a clean slate in the postseason — at least for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reigning Super Bowl champs had a less than stellar season, but will have a chance to defend their title after a strong finish that saw them get the last wild card spot in Week 17. Now, they’ll conclude the Wild Card round with a bout against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

By and large, the Bears have been a strong unit this season, led by Khalil Mack and a stellar defense. While their offense can be hit or miss under the guidance of Mitchell Trubisky, the Eagles assuredly will have their hands full on both sides of the ball.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Bears:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 6, at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images