Here’s First Look At Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s 2019 Fifth Third Bank Mustang

Don’t look now, but the 2019 NASCAR season is just over a month away.

Drivers are gearing up for the return of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, with the 2019 Daytona 500 scheduled for Feb. 17. And it won’t take long for fans to notice something has changed, as Ford drivers — such as Roush Fenway Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — will be driving Mustangs, rather than the Fusions used in recent seasons.

The No. 17 team revealed Stenhouse’s Fifth Third Bank Mustang on Wednesday, and it’s a beaut.

Take a look:

Today is @FifthThird production day. Follow along on our Instagram stories for all the behind the scenes action. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LV3qsMhjrr — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) January 9, 2019

Nice ride, Ricky.

Stenhouse will be looking to return to form after a down season in the No. 17. Roush Fenway as a whole endured an up-and-down 2018 season, but the outlook is good for the 2019 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images