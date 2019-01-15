Here’s Donald Trump’s Fast Food Spread From Clemson’s White House Visit

The national champion Clemson Tigers visited the White House on Monday, and arrived to a particularly greasy feast.
There was no beef tenderloin, antipasto, scalloped potatoes or crème brûlée awaiting Dabo Swinney’s team — no no no.
You see, the United States government currently is in shutdown, and President Donald Trump must secure our southern border before he can dole out the cash necessary for a meal fit for champions. As a result, Clemson players got to stuff their “very large” bellies would tons of fast food.
Watch POTUS break down the particulars in the video below:
Yum.
Here are some photos from Clemson’s date with the King, the Hamburglar, Wendy Thomas and, of course, the Donald:
#MakeAmericaFatAgain?
Here’s what Trump had to say about a memorable day at the White House:
“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” Trump wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”
If we were Clemson, we’d feel just a bit ripped off that we didn’t get any fronch frays, milkquakes or shmapple-pecan ballads. There wasn’t even any covfefe from McCafe.
Some chicken lenders would’ve been sweet, too.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP