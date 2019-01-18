Kyrie Irving To Lakers? Stephen A. Smith Raises Question After Text Message

Is Kyrie Irving laying the groundwork for a reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers?

Irving revealed Wednesday night after the Boston Celtics’ 117-108 win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden that he called James over the weekend to apologize for how he handled being a young player with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Some saw this as a huge step in Irving’s development as a leader, while others remain skeptical of the All-Star point guard’s true intentions. But Stephen A. Smith raised an interesting question Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” when he revealed a text message he received from an unnamed source.

“(The source) said ‘Wow. I guess it makes it a bit easier for (Irving) to come to LA now,’ ” Smith recalled. “That was the quote that I received. That was the text message that I received.”

Smith admitted he has no idea whether Irving would consider rejoining James with the Lakers, but the text message he received certainly makes for a fascinating discussion. And he’s not alone in floating the idea, either, as Chris Broussard also wondered Thursday on FS1 whether Irving would think about teaming back up with James in Los Angeles when he hits free agency this summer.

Irving has said he intends to re-sign with the Celtics, but it’s been a roller-coaster season in Boston, with the 26-year-old even calling out his younger teammates on several occasions. There are some folks who can’t help but wonder whether he’ll take his talents elsewhere on the open market.

The New York Knicks frequently have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving if he chooses to leave Boston, but just imagine him signing with the Lakers. It would represent a seismic shift in mentality, as Irving requested a trade from the Cavs in the summer of 2017 just to escape James’ shadow.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images