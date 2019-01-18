Bill Belichick Doesn’t Sound Ready To Leave Patriots For ‘A Long Time’

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might have shown his hand while answering a question about owner Robert Kraft.

The 25th anniversary of Kraft buying the Patriots comes Saturday. Kraft bought the team Jan. 19, 1994. Belichick was asked Friday what Kraft has meant to the team during that time.

“We have a good setup here,” Belichick said. “He’s been very supportive, gives us great opportunity to go out and compete every week. We’ve done that. I hope we can continue it for a long time.”

That certainly sounds like Belichick, 66, doesn’t intend to retire or leave the Patriots any time soon. No one knows Belichick’s retirement plans nor the exact length of his current contract with the Patriots.

Belichick has been Patriots head coach for 19 of Kraft’s 25 seasons as an owner. He also spent the 1996 season as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach below Bill Parcells.

