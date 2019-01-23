Celtics Guard Kyrie Irving To Miss Cavs Game With Flu-Like Symptoms

If the Boston Celtics are to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, they’ll need to do so without the services of their best player.

(Let’s be honest: They should be just fine.)

Point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the the at TD Garden with flu-like symptoms, the Celtics announced Wednesday. Irving’s absence likely means increased minutes for backup guards Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) is OUT tonight vs Cleveland. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2019

While the Celtics should be able to handle the last-place Cavs without Irving, the focus now turns to Saturday night, when Boston will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. If the Celtics are to beat the defending NBA Champions (who now have a healthy DeMarcus Cousins in the fold), they’ll need to have everyone ready to go.

The Celtics have won four straight games, and currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images