MLB Rumors: Yankees Now Focus On These Relief Pitchers In Free Agency

And then there were two.

The New York Yankees have set their sights on signing either Zach Britton or Adam Ottavino to shore up their bullpen ahead of the 2019 season, the Daily News’ Wallace Matthews reported Thursday, citing a source. The Yankees had been tracking both relief pitchers this offseason as contingency options in case David Robertson signed elsewhere. New York reportedly re-focused on Ottavino and Britton after Robertson agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Ottavino, 33, enjoyed a breakout season in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies, going 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 75 appearances, a stellar 0.991 WHIP and 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

Britton, 31, started the 2018 season with the Baltimore Orioles, but they dealt him to the Yankees at the trade deadline. He posted a 2-0 record with a 3.10 ERA and seven saves over 40 2/3 innings pitched.

He indicated earlier this offseason he’d like to return to the Yankees, but his demand for a raise on his $12 million salary reportedly represented a sticking point in negotiations with the team.

Robertson’s signing with the Phillies shifted the market for high-end relief pitchers, and Britton and Ottavino now realistically can expect to net contracts worth an average of around $12.5 million per season, according to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler.

Good things sometime come to players and teams who are willing to wait.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images