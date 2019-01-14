NBA Reporter Floats Possible Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis Trade Scenario

NBA salary cap rules prevent the Boston Celtics from trading for Anthony Davis before July. The only way Danny Ainge could acquire the New Orleans Pelicans superstar before then is if Kyrie Irving is off the roster.

Longtime NBA reporter Chris Sheridan, who currently writes for Get More Sports, has been at the forefront on the Davis rumor mill. Sheridan is on the record as saying the Celtics are on Davis’ list of teams he’d accept a trade to.

And in a recently published piece, Sheridan proposed a blockbuster deal what would see Davis dealt to the Celtics, Irving sent to the New York Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis moved to the Pelicans.

Here are the details:

Celtics get: Davis

Knicks get: Irving

Pelicans get: Porzingis, Knicks forward Lance Thomas, Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina and Celtics forward Robert Williams III, AKA the “Time Lord.”

That’s aggressive, but it does make some sense.

Irving is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July, so there’s always the chance Boston moves him if it’s worried he won’t re-sing. Irving has publicly confirmed his intentions to return to the Celtics.

But the recent poor play of the team, as well as Irving’s seemingly worsening attitude and belief in his teammates, has led some to wonder if the All-Star guard really is a good fit in Boston.

