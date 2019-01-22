NFL Investigating Laser Pointer Directed At Tom Brady In AFC Title Game

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl, and the NFL has launched an investigation … haven’t we been here before?

Hold on now, this time, it’s not the Patriots the league is looking into.

According to the Boston Herald’s Joe Dwinell, The league is “looking into” a report of a laser pointer flashed in Tom Brady’s face from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium during the Patriots thrilling 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Video of the laser surfaced on Twitter from William Joy, a reporter at Kansas City local news affiliate KMBC. showing the laser flashing on Brady’s helmet and face on multiple occasions in game, including this handoff to Sony Michel and this pass play to Chris Hogan.

After Spygate and Deflategate, it seems the Patriots are on the other side of Lasergate.

Kansas City is known to have one of the most raucous crowd’s in the league, but this would seem to be taking things a step too far. We can only imagine the backlash that would have followed if something similar happened to Patrick Mahomes in Foxboro.

Regardless, it clearly did little to distract Brady, who orchestrated the game-winning drive in overtime to punch the Patriots ticket to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Image