NFL Rumors: Brian Flores To Meet With Dolphins Again Before Super Bowl

New England Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores likely has had his plate full trying to gameplan for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, but things could be getting a lot busier over the next two weeks.

Flores is expected to meet with the Miami Dolphins for the second time this week about Miami’s head coaching vacancy, whether the Patriots win or lose, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

If the #Patriots win, the #Dolphins are expected to have a second interview with future head coach Brian Flores during the week before the Super Bowl to plan staffing and other issues, source said. Per the rules, "the club may commit to hiring the coach as its head coach” then. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

If the Patriots lose to Kansas City, Flores obviously is free to do as he chooses.

It seems more than likely at this point that Flores will become the Dolphins’ next head coach, but what remains interesting about the process is who the 37-year-old has on his mind for assistant coaches.

So even if the Patriots advance to their 11th Super Bowl, they could be doing so knowing Flores already is out the door.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images