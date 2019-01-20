Here’s Malcolm Butler’s Message To Tom Brady Before AFC Championship Game

Malcolm Butler didn’t leave the Patriots on the best of terms, but it’s clear the veteran cornerback still has friends in New England.

One of whom is Tom Brady, who will look to help the Patriots advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl with a win in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady, as he often does, got fans all sorts of fired up with a pre-game hype video, and his latest masterpiece might just be his best yet.

As such, the star quarterback garnered countless reactions to the video, including from a number of notable sports names. Not only did Butler chime in, he offered his former teammate some words of encouragement ahead of the heavyweight bout at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can check out Butler’s comment here.

Regardless of how Butler’s tenure with the Patriots ended, the Tennessee Titans CB and Brady always will have an unbreakable bond on the strength of two Super Bowl championships together, one of which Butler sealed with an unforgettable game-winning interception.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports