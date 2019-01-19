NFL Rumors: Trey Flowers, Trent Brown Issued Fines From Divisional Round

The New England Patriots moved on to the AFC Championship with a victory last Sunday, but two players are a little lighter in the wallet because of it.

Defensive lineman Trey Flowers and left tackle Trey Flowers both were hit with $20,054 fines due to actions in the Pats’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Flowers’ fine is a result of a hit on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during the third quarter. He had been assessed a roughing the passer penalty on the play.

Brown’s punishment is due to unnecessary roughness, presumably when he emphatically finished a block on Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones (which you can watch here). After the play, Brown celebrated off on his own by pretending he was cradling a baby.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted that New England linebacker Dont’a Hightower was not fined for a dead-ball hit on Rivers, despite the quarterback lambasting the officials after the play.

