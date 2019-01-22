Patriots Call Out Rob Parker On Twitter For Wrong Prediction Of Team’s Downfall

Rob Parker has stayed relevant by launching harpoons at the New England Patriots, and, well, he’s had to pay the piper lately.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head is among the plenty who have been “predicting” the downfall of both the Patriots and 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, only to get proven wrong on a yearly basis. Because of that, it wasn’t much of a surprise he went on FS1’s “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd ahead of the AFC Championship and asserted the Patriots were going to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, the Patriots ended up winning 37-31 at Arrowhead Stadium, and plenty of what Parker predicted would happened was wrong (first time for everything).

And in response, the Patriots on Twitter had a pretty good way of shredding the hot take artist.

Sorry to reign on your celebration. pic.twitter.com/EfXyR1JEna — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 22, 2019

We’re looking forward to Parker providing his takes on Super Bowl LIII from Mexico.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images