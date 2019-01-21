Patriots Fans Will Attest To Chris Hogan’s Take On Nail-Biting Games

Sunday’s AFC Championship Game truly was a dogfight until the bitter end.

Sixty minutes wasn’t enough at Arrowhead Stadium, as the back-and-forth affair between the New England Patriots and Kansas City needed sudden death in order to decide the conference champion.

The Chiefs never touched the ball in overtime, however, as the Patriots won the coin toss, marched down the field and booked their tickets to Super Bowl LIII via a Rex Burkhead touchdown.

While players only dream of playing in games such as this, Chris Hogan isn’t afraid to admit the kind of effect an exceptionally close contest can have.

Chris Hogan: “These tight games are taking years off my life.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 21, 2019

Yeah, we have a feeling fans across Patriots Nation can attest to that.

For the sake of New England fans’ well being, here’s hoping the Pats’ showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII doesn’t cause any heart palpitations.

