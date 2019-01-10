Patriots Remove Three Players From Injury Report Ahead Of Chargers Playoff Game

The New England Patriots are close to full health ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots on Thursday removed safety Devin McCourty (concussion), wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) from the injury report. All three likely will be active against the Chargers.

The lone player remaining on New England’s injury report was defensive end Deatrich Wise, who was limited in practice Thursday with an ankle ailment. The Patriots have had perfect attendance at each of their two practices this week.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was limited in practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. He’s dealing with a knee injury.

New England has not played since closing out the regular season with a 38-3 win over the New York Jets on Dec. 30. The Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday in the wild-card round.

