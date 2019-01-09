RJ Hunter Confirms Celtics Signing With Thoughtful Instagram Post

RJ Hunter’s first stint with the Boston Celtics didn’t go as well as he probably hoped, but he’s getting a rare second chance with the franchise that drafted him.

The Celtics on Wednesday reportedly brought back Hunter on a two-way deal. Hunter was drafted by the Celtics in 2015 with the 28th overall pick, but he was waived prior to the 2016-17 campaign after losing out on a training camp battle with James Young for the final roster spot.

Though the Celtics haven’t confirmed the Hunter news, the guard did in a post on Instagram. The 25-year-old shared a photo of him from when he last played for the Celtics and wrote a thoughtful caption about his personal growth.

“Back to the bean 🍀,” Hunter wrote. “It’s been a journey since I last was in Celtic jersey and for them to give me another chance means everything to me. I worked my ass off to become the best me on and off the court And to come back to this organization a better person/player overall is a wild feeling. So much more work to be done but I just want to thank the @celtics for this opportunity. @eriebayhawks thank you for the amazing time I hope I make everybody proud 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

(You can view the post here)

While Hunter still has his work cut out for him if he wants to make a mark in Boston this time around, he clearly is appreciative of the opportunity he has in front of him.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images